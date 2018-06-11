Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - April 2018

CONTEXT

During the month of April, “evacuations” from East Ghouta in Rural Damascus to northern Syria continued. These evacuations were preceded by a period of intense hostilities, particularly in Duma city where an alleged chemical attack reportedly took place on 7 April reportedly resulting in at least 70 fatalities. Around mid-April, the movement of IDPs from East Ghouta came to an end, with over 66,000 individuals moving to Idleb and Aleppo governorates, in northern Syria. Shortly after the completion of the “evacuations” from East Ghouta, an agreement was reached in the non-state armed group held areas in East Qalamoun. This resulted in the movement of over 6,000 individuals to northern Syria, the majority of whom headed to the Euphrates Shield areas in northern rural Aleppo. Humanitarians in north-western Syria exerted significant efforts to respond to the newly-arrived IDPs. Nevertheless, identifying shelter options for the new comers proved to no small feat, given the large IDP population that is already present in north-western Syria. For instance, the February estimates of the IDP taskforce showed that over 1.2 million people are present in Idleb governorate alone. In Idleb governorate, infighting between Hayyat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Syria Liberation Front (SLF) continued throughout the first three weeks of April. The infighting took place in populated areas, putting the lives of innocent civilians at risk.

On 15 April, armed clashes took place in the vicinity of the National Hospital in Ma’arrat An Nu’man town, prompting 14 medical NGOs to suspend their non-emergency activities, in objection of the behavior of the belligerents. Following several attempts at mediation between HTS and SLF, a ceasefire agreement was reached on 24 April. Two days following the agreement, a series of targeted killings and a significant increase in criminal activity were observed in the north-west, adversely impacting the lives of the affected population. In the south, the Government of Syria forces launched a large military operation