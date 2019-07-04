04 Jul 2019

Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - April 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (997.84 KB)

CONTEXT

In April 2019, hostilities and exchange of shelling continued in Idleb and Hama Governorates as well as in the western countryside of Aleppo between GoS forces and NSAGs, most significantly along the southern part of the demilitarized zone. On 8 April, 6 airstrikes reportedly hit Kafr Zeita causing 1 death and 9 civilian injuries including 4 children and 2 women. On the same date Jisr Ash-Shugur town was impacted by missile shelling which hit a populated area. On 8 April, education activities were reportedly suspended in different areas in northwest Syria as a result of shelling, and education directorates suspended activities in Kafr Nobol, Kafruma, Sheikh Mustafa, Maar Tahroma, Saraqab and Ma’arrat An Nu’man to keep pupils and staff safe. On 8 April, heavy rain reportedly affected two areas in northwest Syria, around Dana, Sarmada and camps near the border and around Khan Shaykhun, Kafr Nobol and Ma’raat An Nu’man. This caused damage in camps, road closures and civilian properties. On April 23, intensive airstrikes affected communities in Idleb Governorate. On April 23, twelve airstrikes were reported in Korin and Falyun in Idleb Governorate, causing material damage. Reportedly, three separate incidents in Hanbushiyeh, Khan Shaykun, and Saraqeb towns in Idleb Governorate resulted in the death of 10 civilians, leaving many more wounded. As a result, Education Directorate announced the suspension of all educational activities in Khan Shaykun and Saraqeb towns until further notice. On April 24, an explosion reportedly took place at the market place in Jisr-Ash-Shugur town in Idleb Governorate, killing at least 16 civilians and injuring at least 41 others.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.