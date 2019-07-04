Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - April 2019

CONTEXT

In April 2019, hostilities and exchange of shelling continued in Idleb and Hama Governorates as well as in the western countryside of Aleppo between GoS forces and NSAGs, most significantly along the southern part of the demilitarized zone. On 8 April, 6 airstrikes reportedly hit Kafr Zeita causing 1 death and 9 civilian injuries including 4 children and 2 women. On the same date Jisr Ash-Shugur town was impacted by missile shelling which hit a populated area. On 8 April, education activities were reportedly suspended in different areas in northwest Syria as a result of shelling, and education directorates suspended activities in Kafr Nobol, Kafruma, Sheikh Mustafa, Maar Tahroma, Saraqab and Ma’arrat An Nu’man to keep pupils and staff safe. On 8 April, heavy rain reportedly affected two areas in northwest Syria, around Dana, Sarmada and camps near the border and around Khan Shaykhun, Kafr Nobol and Ma’raat An Nu’man. This caused damage in camps, road closures and civilian properties. On April 23, intensive airstrikes affected communities in Idleb Governorate. On April 23, twelve airstrikes were reported in Korin and Falyun in Idleb Governorate, causing material damage. Reportedly, three separate incidents in Hanbushiyeh, Khan Shaykun, and Saraqeb towns in Idleb Governorate resulted in the death of 10 civilians, leaving many more wounded. As a result, Education Directorate announced the suspension of all educational activities in Khan Shaykun and Saraqeb towns until further notice. On April 24, an explosion reportedly took place at the market place in Jisr-Ash-Shugur town in Idleb Governorate, killing at least 16 civilians and injuring at least 41 others.