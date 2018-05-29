Turkey/Syria: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey - February 2018

CONTEXT

During the first ten days of February, hostilities between Government of Syria (GoS) forces and nonstate armed groups (NSAGs) continued unabated in the southern and eastern countryside of Idleb governorate. As of 10 February, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster reported 385,000 displacements as a result of these hostilities. Ground-based hostilities in northwestern Syria stopped almost completely on 10 February, and few observation posts were set up along the frontlines, under the framework of the Astana agreement, indicating that further hostilities are unlikely to take place for the time being. The decrease in hostilities was followed by a return movement by the IDPs who were displaced mainly from Saraqab and Ma’arrat An Nu’man sub-districts.

In Afrin district, hostilities between the Olive Branch forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) continued. Internal displacement in the district was reported, with no external displacement taking place due to the restrictions on movement the Afrin authorities have put in place.

On 18 February, hostilities in Eastern Ghouta, where an estimated 393,000 are besieged, escalated significantly, causing scores of casualties and destruction to civilians and medical property

SECTOR ACTIVITIES

People reached numbers reported are for February 2018 only.

Education cluster provided children and adolescents with regular self-learning materials and digital learning materials, provision/rehabilitation of water and sanitation facilities in TLS/ schools, Rehabilitation of learning centers, incentives/allowances for teaching staff, non-formal education (NFE), professional development to teaching staff (active learning, self-learning, life skills), textbooks, life skills based trainings, basic education materials, psychological support and recreational activities, provision of fuel for heating in learning centers and teaching kits, develop & strengthen M&E capacities of education actors, early childhood education (ECE) / early childhood development (ECD) and awareness raising campaigns.

Early Recovery cluster Since the beginning of the year (Jan-Feb 2018), Early Recovery cluster members reached 20,405 total beneficiaries with 13,724 direct beneficiaries and 6,681 indirect beneficiaries. 12,357 directly benefited from basic housing repair support, 697 benefited from vocational and skills training provided and 230 benefited from Short-term work opportunities created.

Rest of the ER activities concentrated in IDP Integration with 120 direct beneficiaries and etrepreneurship supported reached 107 direct beneficiaries while Civic engagement initiatives supports reached 102 direct beneficiaries.

FSL Cluster in February 2018, a total of 699,946 beneficiaries were reached with food baskets (in kind, cash and voucher); additionally, 1,202,209 beneficiaries reached with emergency food rations, mixed food items and other food commodities in addition to bread/flour distribution FSL cluster reached 70,706 beneficiaries with agriculture & livelihood activities.

Shelter cluster provided rental assistance, construction materials/tools, emergency shelter kits (e.g. tents) and emergency shelter; also rehabilitation of private housing and collective centers. Moreover, shelter cluster provided information/counselling on housing, land & property rights.

NFI cluster provided NFI kits (in-kind, cash, voucher) and training of stakeholders on resilience oriented NFI skills and capacities.

WASH cluster reached beneficiaries with direct water provision, water trucking bottles, private boreholes, household water treatments, maintenances/ cleanings of communal sewages, constructions or rehabilitations of communal latrines and household

Nutrition cluster supported and provided IYCF-E messages by outreach workers, BMS supports and re-lactation supports for 0-6 month year old infants; children lipid-based nutrient supplements, complementary foods, inpatient SAM treatments, MAM treatments, vitamin A, malnutrition screenings, multiple micronutrients; health staff trained on IYCF and CMAM guidelines; lactating women’s receive vitamin A; PLWs reached with MAM treatments, counselled on appropriate IYCF, screened for malnutrition, supplemented with multiple micronutrients, received food assistance and non-food items; psychosocial counselling sessions for caregivers with children less than 2 years old.

Protection cluster provided awareness raising through campaigns and contact initiatives, case management, child protection and psychosocial support, including parenting programmes, develop community level referral pathways, legal assistance, material/cash assistance, outreach activities, psychosocial support, recreation and early childhood development kits, risk education, specialised child protection services, training of front line responders and humanitarian actors, women and girls accessing safe spaces and other socioeconomic support.

GBV SC provided case management and PSS to GBV survivors, organized psychosocial recreational and skills building activities for women and girls accessing safe spaces and continued investing in the capacity building of GBV organizations to enhance the quality of services, for this month focusing specifically on Clinical Management of Rape training inside Syria.

CCCM cluster tracked 533,952 IDPs and has coordinated the provision of lifesaving multi-sectoral response to 393,515 IDPs living in 386 informal settlements in February 2018.

Health cluster reached 7,730 people with referrals; 989,979 outpatient consultations were provided; with trainings: 41 doctors, nurses, midwives and CHW trainees reached and 51,293 minor and major surgeries were supported; 9,293 deliveries assisted by skilled birth attendants.