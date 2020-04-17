Syria + 1 more
Turkey | Syria: Border Crossings Status (17 April 2020) [EN/AR/TR]
Attachments
Border crossing infographic is a multi-lingual product that portrays the status of border crossings between Turkey and Syria on a biweekly basis. There are 20 border crossings between Turkey and Syria. The infographic shows the following:
a. Names of towns in English/Turkish/Arabic on Turkish side
b. Names of border crossing in English/Turkish/Arabic
c. Names of towns in English/Turkish/Arabic on Syrian sides
d. Type of border control forces on Turkish and Syrian sides
e. Status of border crossing
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
