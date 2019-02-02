Turkey Humanitarian Fund (THF) for Syria: 2018 Allocations (as of 17 January 2019)

In 2018, the Turkey Humanitarian Fund (THF) for Syria received contributions from 12 donors amounting US$ 118.4 million, almost 54% of the funds were received in the last quarter of the year. A total of $81.7 million were allocated throughout the year to 122 projects implemented by 53 humanitarian partners. Five allocations, three reserve and two standard, were organized aiming to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in several localities and to deliver timely and adequate assistance to a cumulative number of 6.3 million people (53% children and 27% women of targeted beneficiaries).

As part of the Grand Bargain commitment to engage with local partners, 51% of the THF's allocated budget went as direct funding to National NGOs partners.