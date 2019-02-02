02 Feb 2019

Turkey Humanitarian Fund (THF) for Syria: 2018 Allocations (as of 17 January 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original
In 2018, the Turkey Humanitarian Fund (THF) for Syria received contributions from 12 donors amounting US$ 118.4 million, almost 54% of the funds were received in the last quarter of the year. A total of $81.7 million were allocated throughout the year to 122 projects implemented by 53 humanitarian partners. Five allocations, three reserve and two standard, were organized aiming to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in several localities and to deliver timely and adequate assistance to a cumulative number of 6.3 million people (53% children and 27% women of targeted beneficiaries).

As part of the Grand Bargain commitment to engage with local partners, 51% of the THF's allocated budget went as direct funding to National NGOs partners.

