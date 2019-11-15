Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• While measles cases have declined nationally since 2018, as well as rates of waterborne disease in hotspot areas, disrupted water networks and waste management, combined with displacement of over estimated 500,000 in 2019, leave millions vulnerable to diseases of epidemic potential.

• Lack of health personnel is particularly acute in areas affected by recent hostilities and displacement, with 64% (13.2M) of the population living in 167 sub-districts below the SPHERE standard of 22 healthcare workers per 10,000 population. Not surprisingly, overcrowding and long waiting times are top access barriers reported by patients.

• As per the Whole of Syria, 325 attacks on health care reported over the course of 32 months – 61 between January and August 20192 - have left 64% of hospitals and 52% of primary health care (PHCs) fully functional while 110 (5%). Of 2152 health facilities assessed, 110 (5%) have been fully destroyed and another 473 (22%) partially damaged3 . As a result, number of hospital beds are below emergency standards4 in 42 districts which are home to nearly 14.5 million people.