Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ As end of November, a total of 16,002 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported; 55% (8,817) from Idleb and 47% (7,185) from Aleppo governorates, including 166 deaths. A total of 7,466 cases have reportedly recovered. Of all cases, 1,506 (9.4%) were among doctors, nurses and midwives and 5.4% among community health workers and auxiliary staff in health facilities. While 9.4% of total cases were reported from IDP camps.

▪ On November 14, the international Diabetes Day, 11,823 beneficiaries were reached through social media, and 6,070 story views raised COVID-19 awareness and risks posed to those with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

▪ The Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund Second Standard Allocation of 2020 (SCHF SA2-2020) was conducted with 11 proposals submitted by health partners; 7 proposals were accepted by the Health Cluster Review Committee, pending DHC approval.

▪ The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women was observed (25th Nov).

In this context, during the month 16 days campaign were dedicated for the elimination of violence against women and awareness campaigns on gender-based violence were raised.

▪ There continues to remain a critical funding gap of nearly US $11 million through the end of the year across COVID-19 preparedness and response plan (PRP) pillars, with an urgent need to fill gaps in expanding testing, strengthening surveillance, operating CCTCs, medicines and further IPC materials across northwest Syria.