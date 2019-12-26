Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - November 2019

Highlights

A total of 277 Health Facilities are supported by Health Sector Partners in 14 governorates.

More than 12 Health Partners are delivering health care services in Al Hole Camp and other camps in northeast Syria despite all challenges with more than 20 functional static health centers, 10 mobile clinics and teams, 3 delivery clinics and 3 hospitals.

The health sector Strategic/Technical Review Committee reviewed six proposals submitted by UNICEF, UNFPA, TdH, Rescate, Syrian Society to cure cancer of children, and Al Bir Association for Social Services for 3rd Reserve Allocation for northeast Syria.

WHO delivered shipments of 115 tons of medicines, medical supplies and equipment to northeast Syria. The shipments are sufficient to provide more than 400,000 treatment courses.

11594 women reached with antenatal care, post-natal care, reproductive tract infections, family planning and referral services in northeast Syria.

MoH in collaboration with WHO and UNICEF conducted Sub National Polio campaign from 17-21 November targeting almost 1 million children under the age of 5 years of age in 10 high risk governorates with one dose of bivalent OPV vaccine. The reported coverage is 95%.

9 health facilities were rehabilitated by health partners during this month in Aleppo, Dara, Rural Damascus, Deir ez Zor and Homs.

Situation update

The security situation remains unstable and volatile, with the main hot spots in Al-Hasakah, Ar-Raqqah, Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib governorates. Hundreds of thousands of people in northeast and northwest Syria are at risk amid ongoing violence. The civilians continue to pay a very high price. The Turkish army- supported offensive led to massive displacement of population toward south areas of Hasakeh, Raqqa, Ein issa and Tel Tamir. 227,702 population movements have been recorded since military operations began on 9 October:

74,531 people remain displaced from Al-Hasakeh (42,727), Ar-Raqqa (24,721) and Aleppo (7,083) governorates

123,289 people have returned to their areas of origin in Al-Hasakeh (71,367), Ar-Raqqa (41,817) and Aleppo (10,105) governorates Approximately 13 per cent of all population movements recorded represent secondary displacement / movement i.e. from host community to collective shelter and vice versa, as well as movement/relocation between camps/sites.

Overall, 97 active collective shelters in Al-Hasakeh (95) and Ar-Raqqa (2) governorates are accommodating 17,581 people (4,097 HHs) – an additional 32 collective shelters, all in Al-Hasakeh governorate, are now empty.

The health services to the Collective Shelters are delivered by the nearest health facilities whereas in some shelters the health partners have delivered health services using mobile clinics or mobile teams.

These recent displacements have compounded an already dire situation in which 710,000 people were already displaced, and approximately 1.8 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Over 17,000 Syrians have entered Iraq through informal crossing points; 74 percent are women and children The health service delivery has improved in Al Hol camp with 15 static medical points, 8 medical mobile teams, 3 delivery clinics, 2 HIV and TB clinics, 3 field hospitals, 1 static point for the vaccine in addition to a mobile team, 1 static point for Leishmaniasis in addition to one mobile team. Five health actors are supporting Areesha Camp, while six health actors with seven health facilities are active in AlMahmoudli camp.

The total number of people who left Rukban transiting through Homs shelters remains at 18,599 people. Between 22and 24November, 97 people (50 males, 20 females, 20 children and 7 infants) left the shelters.