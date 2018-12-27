27 Dec 2018

Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - November 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (986.85 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The polio outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) detected in 2017 in Syria has been successfully stopped, with no international spread, according to experts.

  • In northwest Syria, a total of 837 renal failure patients are receiving lifesaving hemodialysis services through 20 specialized facilities (6,575 sessions on a monthly basis).

  • The number of IDP movements so far during 2018 were highest in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, with some 515,000 IDP movements recorded in Idleb Governorate alone (as 30 Sept 2018)

  • The rate of disability in Syria is significantly over 15% of the population. An average of 45% of persons injured during the Syria crisis are expected to sustain a permanent impairment (e.g., amputation, spinal cord injury) and required specialist support.

  • The Turkey Humanitarian Fund 4th Reserved Allocation was launched with the Health Cluster requesting ca $5.5M to fill urgent gaps in identified priorities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.