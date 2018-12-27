Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - November 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The polio outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) detected in 2017 in Syria has been successfully stopped, with no international spread, according to experts.

In northwest Syria, a total of 837 renal failure patients are receiving lifesaving hemodialysis services through 20 specialized facilities (6,575 sessions on a monthly basis).

The number of IDP movements so far during 2018 were highest in Aleppo and Idleb governorates, with some 515,000 IDP movements recorded in Idleb Governorate alone (as 30 Sept 2018)

The rate of disability in Syria is significantly over 15% of the population. An average of 45% of persons injured during the Syria crisis are expected to sustain a permanent impairment (e.g., amputation, spinal cord injury) and required specialist support.