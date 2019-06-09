Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The Kafr Zeita Hospital, an underground (cave) health facility in Kafr Zeita registered with the UN OCHA managed deconfliction mechanism, was targeted on May 5 and went out of service for the seventh time since 2016.

On the 8th May WHO strongly condemned continuing attacks on health facilities in northwestern Syria.

The cluster partners’ 4Ws data, at the peak of the suspension of services, 50 health facilities went out of service as a direct or indirect result of the armed conflict escalation provided over1 171,000 outpatient consultations, 2,760 major surgeries, and 1,424 deliveries per month.

The fear of new airstrikes is still high risking more destruction of health facilities as well more IDPs movement and by that a load on remaining health facilities, its staff and services.

In areas receiving newly displaced individuals such as Dana sub-district, there are major gaps in hospital-bed capacity for children and women inpatient health care services.