09 Aug 2019

Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - June 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 04 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Since the beginning of April, more than 330,000 displacements from northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates have been recorded.

  • Six new attacks were reported against the health care in this month and two WHO-supported routine immunization centers activities had been suspended and one is no longer accessible.

  • Specialized surgical mobile units continue to support and replace conflict front line health facilities, while primary and secondary care facilities have been forcefully relocated according to population movements at destination areas.

  • Newly displaced individuals are moving to areas that are already densely-populated, such as the Dana sub-district. This puts humanitarian operations that are already at or above capacity under considerable strain.

  • To meet the needs of the recently displaced people, the WHO and partners have deployed mobile clinics since the beginning of May 2019.

  • 23,764 suspected cutaneous leishmaniasis cases reported through EWARN network in NWS.

  • Nutrition Cluster partners dashboard and nutrition surveillance data are showing a significant increase in severe malnutrition cases among newly displaced families in Atmah camp,
    Dana and Afrin as well as other areas in NWS.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.