Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Since the beginning of April, more than 330,000 displacements from northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates have been recorded.

Six new attacks were reported against the health care in this month and two WHO-supported routine immunization centers activities had been suspended and one is no longer accessible.

Specialized surgical mobile units continue to support and replace conflict front line health facilities, while primary and secondary care facilities have been forcefully relocated according to population movements at destination areas.

Newly displaced individuals are moving to areas that are already densely-populated, such as the Dana sub-district. This puts humanitarian operations that are already at or above capacity under considerable strain.

To meet the needs of the recently displaced people, the WHO and partners have deployed mobile clinics since the beginning of May 2019.

23,764 suspected cutaneous leishmaniasis cases reported through EWARN network in NWS.