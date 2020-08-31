Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - July 2020

Highlights

The UN Security Council adopted a one year renewal of the UN Turkey Cross-Border humanitarian aid using only Bab al-Hawa crossing: “decides to renew the decisions in paragraphs 2 and 3 of Security Council resolution 2165 (2014), for a period of twelve months, that is, until 10 July 2021, excluding the border crossings of Al-Ramtha, Al 1 Yarubiyah and Bab al-Salam” .

In North West Syria (NWS), first COVID-19 positive case was reported on July 9, while the onset of symptoms was on 4th July. The first case was announced after the PCR lab result was confirmed positive for a doctor in Bab al-Hawa Hospital. By end of July, 31 cases reported positive.

Among the COVID-19 cases, 14 (45%) were healthcare workers, this included physicians, nurses and a dental technician.

According to HNAP Priority Needs and Access to Services report as of June 2020 showed, that the nationwide highest reported infrastructure need was for electricity networks - a need most frequently reported in north-west Syria (36 %). The second highest reported need was for healthcare infrastructure (hospitals and health facilities), which was most prevalent in the north-east (28%) and least prevalent in north-west Syria (14%).