20 Feb 2019

Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - January 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

On 9th January 2019, local sources reported that an agreement between Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and National Liberation Front (NLF) leaders was reached whereby HTS took over control from NFL and Ahrar AlSham (NFL forces) of large parts of the region.

In NWS suspension of support to health activities as of end of January by some agencies, is directly impacting 14 hospitals and 35 primary health care centers providing an average of over 164,000 medical consultations every month; and additional 11 health centers providing specialized services (hemodialysis, TB treatments, blood banks, and thalassemia centers) are been affected.

