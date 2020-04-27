Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 961,000 people have been displaced in northwest Syria (NWS) since 1 December 2019. Some 576,181 of them are children, and over 197,984 of them are women. Together they comprise 80.5 % of the newly displaced population.

Health services are overwhelmed due to huge influx of IDPs in Dana, Maaret Tamsrin, Salqin, Armanaz and Qourqeena sub-districts.

The Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Technical Working Group, based on the number of IDPs since 1st of December 2019, estimates that 260,000 of women and girls in reproductive age need essential Reproductive Health (RH) services like Antenatal Care/Prenatal Care, Family planning, and care for gynaecological diseases such as urinary tract infections.

WHO announced “COVID-19” as the name of this new disease on 11 February 2020, following guidelines previously developed with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); and on the 28 th February WHO raised global coronavirus outbreak risk to ‘Very High’.