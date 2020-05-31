Turkey Hub Health Cluster Bulletin - April 2020

Highlights

During April, 135,000 people who were displaced since December went back to areas in Idleb and western Aleppo governorates from which they were displaced. This includes some 114,000 people who returned to their areas of origin and some 21,000 IDPs who returned to their areas of origin, forcing partners to re-establish health services in some cases with limited human resources.

World Health Day (7 April 2020) was the day to celebrate the work of nurses and midwives and remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy. Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care. Quite simply, without nurses, there would be no response.

While no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NW Syria since the testing began, by the end of April the Ministry of Health in Damascus reported a total of 43 confirmed cases and three associated deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

On 8 April, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) published a report that accused the Government of Syria of launching three high-profile chemical attacks in Ltamenah in northern Syria in March 2017.