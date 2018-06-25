Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH CLUSTER

Mentor Initiative treated 33,000 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis and 52 cases of Visceral Leishmaniasis in 2017 through 135 health facilities throughout Syria.

The Health Cluster’s main finds from multisectoral Rapid Needs Assessment which covered 180 communities (out of 220) from seven sub-districts in Afrin from 3 to 8 May indicates limited availability of health facilities and medical staff, lack of transportation and the lack of medicines and specialized services.

The medical referral mechanism implemented in Idleb governorate includes 48 facilities and 14 NGO partners that will be fully operational as a network by end of August. The network, which also includes 9 secondary health care facilities, in total serves a catchment population of 920,000 people. In May 2018, these facilities produced 1,469 referrals.