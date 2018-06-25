25 Jun 2018

Turkey: Health Cluster Bulletin - May 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS HEALTH CLUSTER

  • Mentor Initiative treated 33,000 cases of Cutaneous Leishmaniasis and 52 cases of Visceral Leishmaniasis in 2017 through 135 health facilities throughout Syria.

  • The Health Cluster’s main finds from multisectoral Rapid Needs Assessment which covered 180 communities (out of 220) from seven sub-districts in Afrin from 3 to 8 May indicates limited availability of health facilities and medical staff, lack of transportation and the lack of medicines and specialized services.

  • The medical referral mechanism implemented in Idleb governorate includes 48 facilities and 14 NGO partners that will be fully operational as a network by end of August. The network, which also includes 9 secondary health care facilities, in total serves a catchment population of 920,000 people. In May 2018, these facilities produced 1,469 referrals.

  • In northern Syria as of end of May, there are 77 health facilities that are providing MHPSS services, including the active mhGAP doctors who are providing mental health consultations.

