22 May 2019

As Turkey and Russia pull the strings in Syria’s Idlib, civilians pay the price

The New Humanitarian
Aron Lund | Freelance journalist and analyst specialising in Syria

Violence has returned to northwestern Syria, as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government pushes into rebel-controlled Idlib province, home to some 2.5 million civilians*.

At least 200,000 civilians have now fled the fighting and airstrikes. “The hostilities have escalated intensely, particularly in southern Idlib and northern Hama,” Mari Mørtvedt, a Damascus-based spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told The New Humanitarian.

