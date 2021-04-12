Syria + 13 more
Trends and factors behind increased needs in the RBC Region 2020 | April 2021
Attachments
OBJECTIVE
- Provide an overview of the needs in RBC countries in 2020 and highlighting the key drivers of these needs.
- This report also depicts how WFP and governments responded to needs in the first year of the COVID-19 era.
- The RBC VAM team would like to thank the various RAM, Monitoring and Programmes teams at the Country Office level for their support and input into this analysis. In addition we would also like to acknowledge and thank the various Programmes teams at the Regional Bureau for their support.