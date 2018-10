This year, the International Day of Peace has been different for the children of Ghouta through their efforts to participate in the reforestation of the Ghouta area.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent with the #SARC-HSP CP in cooperation with the @UNHCR.Syria organized a recreational activity on the 27/09/2018 in several areas of Eastern Ghouta that aimed to strengthen the teamwork spirit and social responsibility in children.