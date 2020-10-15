Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis - Quarterly Report on Points of Entry in MENA Region (July 2020 - September 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted global and regional mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and mobility restrictions adopted since the declaration of global pandemics by WHO on March 11th, 2020.

To track and better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has developed a global mobility database to monitor the status at Points of Entry (PoE) of mobility and visa restrictions, together with preparedness and response measures in place to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response in line with International Health Regulations (IHR).

Points monitored include ports of entry as airports, land border crossing points (road or rail), blue border crossing (sea, river or lake), and other locations that are not analysed in this document as internal transit points and areas of interest. This report describes the findings from data collected between 2 July and 24 September 2020 (13 weeks), on 206 official ports of entry across the region, including 98 land border crossings points, 66 airports and 42 blue border crossing points. This work is based on the information collected by IOM Country offices in the Middle East and North Africa- see Methodology Section at the end of the report.

Such information is meant to serve IOM member states, IOM and its UN partner agencies in responding adequately, and in a targeted manner, to the current and evolving crisis period. Moreover, this information might be relevant for the eventual transition to a regular operational mode, once the acute phase of the COVID-19 crisis is over.

The structure of the report is as follows: page two presents the main data on the COVID-19 cases and other medical dimensions of the pandemics in the region, page three shows the main findings relative to the country level restrictions, pages four, five and six reports the main trends for the three Ports of Entry- international airports, land border crossing points and blue border crossing points- in the region. page seven presents the migration flows trends recorded in selected border points in the region while page eight presents an In Focus on Affected Population- Stranded Migrants and page nine reports briefly the Methodology used to collect the data presented in this Quarterly Report.