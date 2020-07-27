Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis - Quarterly Report on Points of Entry in MENA Region (April 2020 - June 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted global and regional mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and mobility restrictions adopted since the declaration of global pandemics by WHO on March 11th, 2020.

To track and better understand how COVID-19 affects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has developed a global mobility database to monitor the status and mobility and visa restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE), together with preparedness and response measures in place to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response in line with International Health Regulations (IHR).

Points monitored include airports, land border crossing points (road or rail), sea border crossing (sea, river or lake) ports of entry and exit and other locations that are not analysed in this document as internal transit points and areas of interest. This Report describes the findings from data collected between 23 April and 25 June 2020, on 206 official ports of entry across the region1 , including 98 land border crossings points, 66 airports and 42 blue border crossing points2 . This work is based on the information collected by IOM Country offices in the Middle East and North Africa- see Methodology Section at the end of the report.

This information is meant to serve IOM member states, IOM and its UN partner agencies in responding adequately, and in a targeted manner, to the current and evolving crisis period. This is also in regard to the eventual transition to a regular operational mode, once the acute phase of the COVID-19 crisis is over.

The structure of the report is as follows: Page 2 presents the main data on the COVID-19 cases and other medical dimensions of the pandemics in the region, Page 3 shows the main findings relative to the country level restrictions, Pages 4, 5 and 6 reports the main trends for the three Ports of Entry- international airports, land border crossing points and blue border crossing points- monitored in the region. Page 7 presents an In Focus on Affected Population - Stranded Migrants and page 8 reports briefly the Methodology used to collect the data presented in this Quarterly Report.