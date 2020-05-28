Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis: May 22, 2020 IOM Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the total cases confrmed reached 235,380 as of 25 May 2020. A total of 2,948 have succumbed to the disease, while 104,907 have recovered as of 25 May. The outbreak of the virus has afected global and regional mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions.

To better understand how the pandemic afects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has developed an online tool and database to register points of entry, exit and transit – such as airports, land and blue border crossing points where mobility restrictions and preparedness and response measures are in place to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response that is in line with International Health Regulations (IHR). These include: (1) Movement restrictions on entry and/or exit, (2)

Changes in visa requirements, (3) Restrictions applied to certain nationalities to disembark at this location, (4) Changes in identifcation documents needed to disembark, (5) Medical measures applied such as Health Stafng/Medical Personnel, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), Infection prevention and control (IPC) and Surveillance and Referral.

Between 14 May and 22 May 2020, data was collected on 204 ofcial locations across 17 countries across the region. These locations include: 97 land border crossings points, 66 airports, 41 blue border crossing points (including sea, river and lake ports). This work is based on the information collected by IOM Country ofces in the Middle East and North Africa.