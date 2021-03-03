Tracking Mobility Impact - Points of Entry Analysis - Annual Report on Points of Entry in MENA Region (April 2020 - December 2020)

The current outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted global and regional mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and mobility restrictions adopted since the declaration of global Pandemic by WHO on March 11th, 2020.

To track and better understand how COVID-19 aects global mobility, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) has developed a global mobility database to monitor the status of mobility and visa restrictions at Points of Entry (PoE), together with preparedness and response measures in place to prevent, protect against, control and provide a public health response in line with International Health Regulations (IHR).

Points monitored include ports of entry as airports, land border crossing points (road or rail), blue border crossing (sea, river or lake), and other locations as internal transit points and other areas of interest, which are not the object of this document. This report describes the ndings from data collected between 23 April and 31 December 2020 (37 weeks), on 225 ocial ports of entry across the region,1 including 106 land border crossings points, 69 airports and 50 blue border crossing points.2 This work is based on the information collected by IOM Country Oces in the Middle East and North Africa region - see Methodology Section at the end of the report. Such information is meant to serve IOM member states, IOM, and its UN partner agencies in responding adequately, and in a targeted manner, to the current and evolving crisis period. Moreover, this information might be relevant for the eventual transition to a regular operational mode, once the acute phase of the COVID-19 crisis is over.

The structure of the report is as follows: page Two presents the main data on the COVID-19 cases and other medical dimensions of the Pandemic in the region; page Three shows the main ndings relative to the country level restrictions; page Four, Five and Six report the main trends for the three type of Ports of Entry; page Seven presents migration ows and their trend, as recorded at selected border points in the region through the DTM Flow Monitoring system, while page Eight shows a box on Aected Population - Stranded Migrants and on the Socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on migrants and mobile population; nally page Nine presents briey the Methodology used to collect the data presented in this Annual Report. The Annex page focuses on the country level analysis.