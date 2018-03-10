10 Mar 2018

Three humanitarian convoys enter hard-to-reach areas in Syria since the beginning of March 2018

Report
from Syrian Arab Red Crescent
Published on 09 Mar 2018 View Original

Damascus, March 9th 2018

Aligned with its plan to deliver urgent relief aids to hard-to-reach areas, Syrian Arab Red Crescent has succeeded in entering 3 humanitarian convoys containing lifesaving food and non-food items (medicines, medical supplies, baby milk, and water and sanitation items) to Afrin, Ad-Dar Al-Kabeera in Northern rural Homs, and Eastern Ghouta in collaboration with its humanitarian partners ICRC and UN.

For 10 days, all SARC’s teams have been on full alert to deliver aids in dire circumstances, first in Afrin, where a humanitarian convoy enough for 50,000 people entered the area (despite being delayed because of inadequate guarantees and the fear of being targeted),then a convoy for 35,000 people in Ad-Dar Al-Kabeera and one to Douma including food relief aids for 27,500 people and health items for more than 70,000 people. Moreover, on Friday 9th, SARC’s teams were able to enter Eastern Ghouta again to continue the mission of Monday’s convoy.

For the first time a mobile health clinic accompanying the convoy managed to enter Douma to support our medical health team and help in providing basic health care and medicine for kids and people with health problems.

Engineer Khaled Hboubati, the president of SARC stated that “we will continue our work to deliver more humanitarian aids in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian High Relief Committee”, and added “we call for all parties to protect our staff in order to fulfill our humanitarian duties and alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable population guided by the fundamental movement principles of red cross and red crescent”.

SARC renews its calls to all parties to release and clarify the whereabouts of the head of SARC’s branch Idlib Mr. Mohammad Abdulkader Wittee with whom SARC lost contact on Feb 17th 2018 while performing his humanitarian duties on the road between Ariha and Idlib.

SARC’s teams continue their response to the increasing humanitarian needs all over Syria, and they are ready to fulfill their humanitarian duties in Beit Jinn in rural Damascus, Raqqa, Idlib and Deir ez-Zor.

SARC reminds all parties that it is a neutral and independent organization guided by the seven fundamental movement principles of Red Cross and red crescent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.