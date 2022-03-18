Terms of Reference: Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Urban quarterly household assessment in Hasakeh city and Raqqa city in Northeast Syria (NES) SYR1701f, Syria, Version 1 (December 2021)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

After more than ten years of conflict in Syria, the crisis continues to have major impacts on the lives of civilians across the country. Although significant episodes of destruction have taken place in urban areas, many Syrians, including a large proportion of IDPs, are living in towns and cities. Because high levels of infrastructure damage limit the capacity of local and humanitarian actors to deliver key services, and because the composition of the population in need is highly dynamic, the humanitarian situation in urban areas is particularly complex.

As a result, there is a need for more in-depth and representative data on the humanitarian needs of populations living in urban areas, particularly in Northeast Syria. Among these areas, Raqqa and Hasakeh are some of the largest cities the region, with populations of approximately 220,000 and 188,000 residents, respectively. Additionally, these cities are some of the most accessible to humanitarian organisations. Therefore, REACH has selected Hasakeh and Raqqa for a series of in-depth, multisectoral household-level assessments that are aimed at addressing humanitarian needs in these cities in particular, and in urban areas in Northeast Syria more broadly.

2.2 Intended impact

The assessments will provide humanitarian organisations with more in-depth information on humanitarian needs and conditions in Hasakeh and Raqqa city than is currently available, e.g. through Key Informant-based methodologies such as REACH’s monthly HSOS project. The project will include household-level interviews, with households to be sampled at random and stratified by host community member and IDP status. The resulting data will be statistically representative for each group at the city level, which will provide detailed detailed insights into differences in conditions between households with different displacement statuses. The ultimate aim is for humanitarian actors to use the project’s findings to enhance their data driven decision making within the cities of interest, as well as to inform advocacy on the humanitarian conditions within urban areas and the differences in needs between host communities and IDPs.