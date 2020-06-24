Terms of Reference: Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) SYR1701a, Syria, Version 17 (May 2020)

General Objective

Provide multi -sectoral information on the humanitarian situation and priority needs in northwest Syria (NWS) and northeast Syria (NES) on a monthly basis to inform response planning and prioritisation, and enhance key actors’ understanding of the humanitarian context in NWS and NES.

Specific Objective(s)

• Provide monthly information and analysis on the humanitarian situation as it relates to key sectors (general demographics, Shelter and Non-food Items, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Food Security and Livelihoods, Healthcare, Education, Protection, Accountability to Affected Populations)

• Identify and assess humanitarian sector-specific (priority) needs at the community level in accessible opposition-held communities in NWS and NES.

• Understand demographic profiles and needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) and pre-conflict/resident populations in the assessed areas