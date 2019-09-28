28 Sep 2019

Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure For a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva (S/2019/775) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (160.67 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (221.7 KB)Arabic version

  1. Consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and its principles and purposes and all relevant Security Council resolutions on Syria and based on a strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic;

  2. In the discharge of his mandate in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), including to facilitate intra-Syrian negotiations that, inter alia, sets a constitutional process to develop a new constitution, pursuant to which free and fair elections under United Nations supervision shall take place in line with the resolution; and with full respect of Syria’s national sovereignty;

  3. Recalling the Twelve Living Intra-Syrian Essential Principles which emerged from the Geneva process;

  4. Giving effect to the Sochi Final Statement as a contribution to the Geneva process with the support of the Sochi co-conveners;

  5. Stressing the importance of the broader political process moving forward to build trust and confidence and implement Security Council resolution 2254 (2015);

  6. The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria looks forward to convening under United Nations auspices, in Geneva on 30 October 2019, and facilitating a credible, balanced and inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned Constitutional Committee that operates in accordance with these Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure:

