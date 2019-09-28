Terms of Reference and Core Rules of Procedure For a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned, credible, balanced and inclusive Constitutional Committee facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva (S/2019/775) [EN/AR]

Consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and its principles and purposes and all relevant Security Council resolutions on Syria and based on a strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic;

In the discharge of his mandate in Security Council resolution 2254 (2015), including to facilitate intra-Syrian negotiations that, inter alia, sets a constitutional process to develop a new constitution, pursuant to which free and fair elections under United Nations supervision shall take place in line with the resolution; and with full respect of Syria’s national sovereignty;

Recalling the Twelve Living Intra-Syrian Essential Principles which emerged from the Geneva process;

Giving effect to the Sochi Final Statement as a contribution to the Geneva process with the support of the Sochi co-conveners;

Stressing the importance of the broader political process moving forward to build trust and confidence and implement Security Council resolution 2254 (2015);