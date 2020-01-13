13 Jan 2020

Tents for Idlib families

Report
from IHH
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation provided shelter aid to 135 families forced to migrate to Azaz on the Turkish-Syrian border due to air attacks carried out in the north Idlib in Syria.

The number of people that were forced to flee from their homes in Idlib to the Turkish-Syrian border since November because of the attacks by the Assad regime and its supporters had exceeded 330 thousand.

Speaking about the aid operations, IHH Babusalam Logistic Center Coordinator Hasan Aksoy said “There has been a heavy migration from Idlib to Azaz and Albab due to intense attacks that have increased recently.” Explaining that more than 20 thousand people were forced to migrate to these regions in the past month alone, he added “As IHH, we make every effort to determine those who migrated and prepare an environment where they can live during the winter months. In view of this, we set up tents in certain suitable locations for these families.” Aksoy, who said IHH is also distributing carpets, stoves, foam mattresses, coal, food packets and hygiene packets for these tents added “These families are fleeing to safer regions without taking any of their belongings with them. If these attacks continue, the migrations will also continue. We will continue to make every effort to ensure these people are not without shelter in these winter months. We thank all the Turkish people who are contributing to our operations.”

Donors that want to help these aggrieved Syrian families can donate 5TL by texting SURIYE via SMS to 3072. Those who want to give larger amounts can donate online via IHH’s website or IHH bank accounts stating the code SURIYE.

