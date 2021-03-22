TİKA Supports the Fight against COVID19 Pandemic in Northern Syria

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has implemented several projects in order to combat COVID-19 in the region where Operation Euphrates Shield was conducted in northern Syria.

As part of the projects, four cleaning supplies production workshop and a mask production workshop were built in order to contribute to two of the three important dimensions of the fight against the pandemic, namely “cleaning” and “mask.”

In order to support the production of the cleaning supplies urgently needed within the scope of the preventive and protective measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic in Akhtarin, Al-Rai, Mare, and Sawran, which were secured as a result of Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 and are under the control of the Governorship of Kilis, TİKA built the following facilities:

a liquid soap production workshop within the Akhtarin Public Education Center,

a liquid soap production workshop within the Al-Rai Public Education Center,

a surface disinfectant production workshop within the Mare Public Education Center, and

a surface disinfectant production workshop within the Sawran Public Education Center.

The projects implemented by the Syria Coordination Unit at the Directorate of National Education of Kilis aim to contribute to production activities and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

On the other hand, efforts for normalization continue in Al-Bab, Qabasin, and Bizaah in Syria, which were cleared of terrorists as a result of Operation Euphrates Shield and are under control of the Governorship of Gaziantep. In cooperation with the Governorship of Gaziantep, TİKA also built a mask production workshop within the Al-Bab Public Education Center for the production of the masks needed within the scope of the preventive and protective measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic. The project aims to support local people, who have difficulty in procuring masks and are provided a limited number of masks supplied from remote areas under difficult conditions, in their fight against COVID-19.