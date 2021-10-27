TİKA Supported Farmers in Syria's North

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 90 tons of certified wheat seeds to support agricultural production in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions.

According to the Syria Report published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in 2020, conflict, displacement, returns and destruction of agricultural infrastructure have seriously affected the livelihoods and food security of Syrians. One of the most critical problems of the sector in the Operation Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring regions, where agriculture is the main source of income and which has a vast wheat planting area, is access to quality seeds. Due to the decrease in wheat production areas and yields in the region, it is of great importance to renew existing seeds and spread certified seeds. It is planned to produce high-quality, high-yield wheat flour and durum wheat with the renewal of certified seeds, which are one of the most important materials of plant production.

As part of the project implemented in cooperation with Şanlıurfa and Kilis Provincial Directorates of Agriculture and Forestry, it is aimed to contribute to the agricultural development of the region by distributing 90 tons of certified wheat seeds.

"As farmers, we are very happy with the project"

One of the farmers, Ahmed Osman, expressed his satisfaction with the project and thanked Turkey as he returned to Çobanbey from Turkey after the steps taken to normalize life in the region, and he was able to produce and earn a living.

In the region, where food production and safety have become more important due to the pandemic that has affected the whole world, it is aimed to continue projects to support agricultural development in the coming period. TİKA’s projects aim to enable Syrians to live in better conditions and to return to their countries voluntarily, in line with the Eleventh Development Plan of our country.