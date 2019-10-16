Syria's refugees flee to cities without food or water as Turkish forces advance

By Middle East correspondent Adam Harvey in Duhok, north-west Iraq

Key points:

Refugees are pouring into the city of Hasakah as Turkey and its militias push south

Hasakah's main water plant was significantly damaged by recent shelling

The Turkish President plans to take a strip of Syria that includes the biggest Kurdish city — Qamishli

In north-east Syria, Lazgin Ahmed and his infant daughter Ilana are among an exodus of Kurds fleeing the advance of Turkish forces.

He left his border town of Darbassiyah a week ago and has moved south, away from the shelling.

He is now sharing a mudbrick home with two other families, and is struggling to find food and water.

"The situation is very bad, I have a six-month-old daughter," he said

"I cannot find her milk because everywhere is closed. Bread is hard to find and the cost very high, and you cannot find water."

Refugees are pouring into the city of Hasakah as Turkey and its militias push south from the border.

The situation for the Kurdish population of northern Syria changed rapidly last week when US troops began leaving the area, clearing the way for an attack by Turkey.

Since 2014, the Kurds had fought alongside the US in defeating the Islamic State in Syria, but Turkey sees Kurdish forces as a threat along their border and an extension of a Turkish Kurdish insurgency group.

The Kurdish Red Crescent said 200,000 civilians had been displaced since the Turkish offensive began.

Hasakah could be 'about to run dry'

According to International Committee for the Red Cross spokesperson Ruth Hetherington, Hasakah's main water plant was significantly damaged by recent shelling, and, as refugees flood in, the city could be "about to run dry".

"Water is a huge issue in Hasakah," she said.

On Monday, the US Government imposed tariffs on Turkish steel and sanctions on three Turkish ministers and two government departments over Ankara's attack in Syria.

The move comes as US President Donald Trump scrambles to limit the damage from his much-criticised decision to clear US troops from Turkey's path.

But the sanctions are weaker than Turkey feared, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not shown any signs of slowing down the aggressive offensive.

Mr Erdogan has insisted that Turkish forces will take a strip of Syria that includes the biggest Kurdish city — Qamishli — and populate the area with refugees who are now living in Turkey.

"If God is willing, in a short time, we will establish security on the territory from Manbij to our border with Iraq," he said.

"At the first stage, we will ensure, with their consent, the return of one million, and then two million Syrian refugees to their homes."

But the only people arriving in this war zone now are fighters.

'The Syrian regime is coming'

After a deal reached on Sunday between the Kurds and the Syrian Government, the Syrian army has begun to move in further complicating the situation.

Soldiers and military police from Syria's ally Russia have moved to areas that had just weeks ago been the protectorate of US special forces.

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has called it a mess.

Both Turkey and Syria are using militias as well as soldiers to fight.

One group has already released videos that appear to show the execution of prisoners, says the UN's Rupert Colville.

"One of the videos — both of which have been widely shared on social media — seems to show the fighters filming themselves capturing and executing three Kurdish captives on the al-Hassakeh-Manbij Highway, that is the M4," he said.

"Only one of the captives appeared to be wearing military uniform."

The Kurdish Refugee, Lazgin Ahmed, said Syrian forces offered the only protection.

"If Turkey's army is bombing us they will kill everyone here. They don't say this is Arabic, this is Kurdish, this is Arabic, they just kill everyone here."

As the war intensifies, aid workers are following the US's lead and are withdrawing to neighbouring Iraq.

Medicines Sans Frontieres was the latest organisation to pull out.