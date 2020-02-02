02 Feb 2020

Syrians in search of “safety”

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Feb 2020 View Original
© OCHA
Most of the displaced people include children.
© OCHA

For many children in southern Idleb, Syria, “feeling safe” had meant being able to play in the wet mud outside their family tent.

That changed again this week, when air strikes and shelling reached residential areas, forcing thousands of families to flee with their children towards the Turkish border. There are about 3 million people in the area.

“These are civilians who are trapped in a war zone,” said United Nations Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mark Cutts. A great majority of people are women and children and elderly people.

Read the full story on Exposure.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.