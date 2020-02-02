Syrians in search of “safety”

For many children in southern Idleb, Syria, “feeling safe” had meant being able to play in the wet mud outside their family tent.

That changed again this week, when air strikes and shelling reached residential areas, forcing thousands of families to flee with their children towards the Turkish border. There are about 3 million people in the area.

“These are civilians who are trapped in a war zone,” said United Nations Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, Mark Cutts. A great majority of people are women and children and elderly people.

