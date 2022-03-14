Syrians continue to suffer and must not be forgotten

Statement by Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, on the eve of the 11th anniversary of the Syria crisis:

“While we look with shock and horror at what is unfolding in Ukraine, we are reminded of the intense and worsening suffering that the Syrian population has endured for 11 long years. One of the greatest human tragedies of our time has gotten worse over the last year in the shadow of crises elsewhere.

“In Syria today, more parents than ever cannot afford to put food on the table. Their children go to bed on empty stomachs night after night. Bread, fuel, electricity and clean water are out of reach for millions. Almost seven million people still rely on aid to buy food, stay in a safe shelter and go to school. The international community must not walk away from the steadfast commitment it made.

“In the past two weeks, Europe has shown that it is possible to mobilise tremendous resources for the vulnerable in their hour of greatest need. It is paramount that countries also open their doors and resources to Syrians who urgently need aid, protection and safety.”

For media requests:

Ahmed Bayram, Media and Communications Adviser, Amman, ahmed.bayram@nrc.no, phone +962 7 9016 0147

NRC’s media team in Oslo: Email: media@nrc.no, phone: +4790562329