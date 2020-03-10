Syrian women face their country’s crisis with ‘peace and love’

As the Syria conflict enters its tenth year this week, and with increasing disproportionate impact on women and girls, three women aid workers on International Women’s Day shared what it is like to live on the front lines of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in north-west Syria.

“The most difficult challenge that I face every day is to find a secure place for my children while I am away at work in the camps (for the internally displaced) for the day,” said Aisha.

