The Syrian Iron Woman

Story: Madevi Sun-Suon with Haytham Kawaf & Noama Fawakhirjy in Gaziantep, and Aysha Touma in Syria

“We were up to our knees in mud when we first arrived at Afrin,” said 50-year-old Khadijah Afash, a displaced woman, camp manager and founder.

After more than a decade of war, Syria remains one of the world’s largest displacement crisis in 2022. In the north-west, 1.7 million displaced people live in 1,414 camps across Idleb and northern Aleppo.

Today, Khadijah is among the minority of female camp managers in north-west Syria. When she first fled from Anadan to Afrin in 2020 the fields were empty, and many families resorted to sleeping on the floor.

Witnessing these scenes of hardship, Khadijah took it upon herself to establish a camp. Her determination came as no surprise to her peers; they were well aware of her reputation back in Anadan as the “Iron Woman.”

