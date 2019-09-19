19 Sep 2019

Syrian Crisis Field Updates on the North-West Quarterly Bulletin - Edition 01 (January - March 2019)

Background

  • Idleb Governorate is one of the fourteen governorates of Syria situated in the northwest, bordering Turkey and consists of 5 districts and 26 sub-districts, with a population estimated to be 2,379,650 million of civilians, and according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) August statistics, including 1,125,234 IDPs. Idleb Governorate went out of the Syrian regime’s control in 2015 and is considered, along with the connecting countrysides of Aleppo and Hamah governorates, the last resort for the IDPs fleeing the crimes of the Syrian regime in all of the Syrian governorates.

Political

Overview

The Syrian regime, with the support of its international allies, launched several military campaigns to gain control of Idleb governorate, and escalated its military operations and continued shelling Idleb governorate until SOCHI agreement1 was reached by Turkey and Russia on 7 September 2018. The agreement requires setting up a 15-20 km demilitarized zone along the contact line between the Syrian regime troops and opposition forces in Idleb, Hamah and Aleppo governorates. Turkey, which guarantees the commitment of the opposition forces to the agreement, deployed its observation posts in opposition-held areas. Likewise, Russian forces stepped up their deployment in the buffer zone within the territory under the control of the regime’s forces, as the guarantor of the regime’s commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

