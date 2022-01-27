Syrian Children, Refugee Families and Schools Prepared for Winter

TELL ABYAD, SYRIA, January 3, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian relief agency, recently distributed winter clothing to 491 Syrian children, shelter kits to 1,015 refugee families and fuel to warm 21 schools that serve displaced and impoverished students.

Winter relief efforts for recently displaced Syrians arriving in the border town of Urfa included blankets, clothing, shoes and food. Two hundred families in the Karama Camp were furnished with area mats to keep them dry and protected from the cold, and another 815 families in Idlib and the Northern Syrian countryside also received blankets, mats and pillows.

In addition to the aid distributions, 21 schools in Tell Abyad were provided 200 liters of diesel fuel each to keep schools warm, including:

Zainab School

Ali Baglia Eastern School

Sabbagh’s School

Sukkari Primary School

Al-Sukaria Preparatory School

Ain Arous School

Kormazah Middle School

Directorate of the Northern Turkmen School

Western Turkmen School

Abu Bakr Al Siddiq School

Jurn Hajj Saleh School

Al Afaf School

Abdul Karim Koussa School

Salem Al Marei School

Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi School

Martyr Mahmoud School

Khader Durai School

Ibn Khaldun School

Hill Half Preparatory School

Hill Primary School

Many of the children who received coats, sweaters, pants and shoes are orphaned Syrians living in the camp settlements near the Syrian/Turkish border, according to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal.

“Having a warm jacket and comfortable classroom to attend keeps these children hopeful,” Sohail said. “Otherwise, the days are long, cold and difficult to endure.”

Syria has been embroiled in a decade-long civil war that has left more than 6.7 million Syrians internally displaced and another 6.6 million refugees in neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey. Almost half of those who are displaced are children, according to the U.N. Most have been out of school at some point, sometimes for years.

Baitulmaal has been on the ground in Syria mobilizing aid after destructive storms, delivering food, digging wells, supporting orphans, helping students and bringing joy through the distribution of zakat, clothing and gifts. If you would like to learn more about or contribute to Baitulmaal’s efforts in Palestine, please visit their website at Baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian aid organization that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.