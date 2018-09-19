Syrian Beneficiaries of Turkish Red Crescent Ankara Community Centre: Problems, Requirements, Expectations and Satisfaction Levels [EN/TR]

1.1. Introduction

Since the early ages, human has changed places and migrated from his/her lands due to various reasons such as acts of god, wars, conflict, famine and poverty. As a matter of fact, migration phenomenon is as old as human history. Particularly, developments in the wake of Industrial Revolution caused huge movements of migration, resulting in significant changes in social structure. Following numerous incidents such as rise of nation-states, decreasing rural population and growing cities, regional and global conflicts based on social, cultural, economic and political grounds, it became necessary to examine migration phenomenon in a more systematic manner. UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), established under United Nations, was an attempt to meet this requirement. International regulations have been established and become widespread in a similar process.

Thanks to its unique location, Anatolian lands have hosted various migration waves for centuries. Turkey is a ‘rich’ country in terms of migration history, migration diversity and categories. Turkey is a “country of origin” because of its emigrating citizens throughout history, and also a “host country” for incoming immigrants (Buz, 2008, p. 2). In this regard, Republic of Turkey has been a stage for national and international immigration and emigration movements since its foundation, as a point of transition.

In the last 15 years, wars and conflicts in regions of Middle East, North Africa, North Black Sea and Caucasus accelerated international migration processes, leading to significant consequences for the countries in the region, including Turkey. Above all, wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the wake of terrorist attacks on World Trade Centre in New York on 11 September 2001 accelerated the population mobility in the region. Following ‘Arab Spring’ process, Syrian crisis, internal conflicts and ISIL terror led to mass population movements towards Turkey. As of 2011, millions of Syrians have entered Turkish territory in masses particularly between 2013 and 2015.

Consequently, human mobility and mass migrations are on the rise due to economic circumstances, wars, terrorism, other political reasons and social oppressions in various geographies of the world, as well as to globalisation. As a result of such population mobility, immigrants, asylum-seekers and refugees face many problems before, during and after migration process. Therefore, migration phenomenon brings along various psychosocial effects and adaptation problems depending on time of stay in destination country, characteristics of immigrants etc.; such character of migration requires an all-round examination (Buz, 2002, p. 8).

It is important to adopt a multifaceted approach in dealing with the problem also for Syrian immigrants,1 who actually live in Turkey under temporary protection status. Consideration of multiple aspects of various problems and requirements of these individuals is critical in order to be able to prevent possible social conflicts and to conduct mutual harmony process in an attentive manner for both immigrants and local community. In the final analysis, migration has been present yesterday and is present today; it will be present as a controversial phenomenon in the future (Atasü Topçuoğlu, 2015, p. 116). In this regard, it is necessary to reinforce and invigorate communities so as to provide a strategic, social solidarity network in line with circumstances. During this reinforcement process, it is important to provide a platform that reconciles different interests in society, enabling different groups to enter into continuous interaction and negotiation (Yan, 2004, p. 65).