03 Mar 2018

Syrian Authorities Give UN Green Light to Deliver Aid to Eastern Ghouta

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 03 Mar 2018 View Original

GENEVA — United Nations aid agencies are gearing up for the first delivery in months of desperately needed humanitarian assistance to thousands of people trapped in the besieged Syrian enclave of Eastern Ghouta. Syrian authorities finally have given permission for the U.N. convoy to enter the enclave’s town of Douma on Sunday.

The convoy will be carrying food, medicine and other crucial relief supplies from a number of U.N. and international agencies for 180,000 people. The U.N. Children’s fund, which is part of that convoy, will have supplies on board for 70,000 children.

Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, says nutritional and health supplies are a priority given the alarmingly high number of malnourished children in Eastern Ghouta.

“We have seen the levels of severe acute malnutrition in Ghouta in the last few months multiplying by at least 10.... We have also health supplies on board. These are mainly midwifery kits to help ensuring that women who are giving birth are being properly assisted,” Cappelaere said.

The United Nations reports about 1,000 people need to be evacuated from Eastern Ghouta to receive life-saving medical treatment. Cappelaere told VOA a number of children are among them, but unfortunately, no clearance has yet been given for this operation to proceed.

“In Eastern Ghouta there are many children who have been seriously injured and who cannot be attended to with the available medical expertise, with the available medical supplies. And there are children who have illnesses that again cannot be treated any longer inside, and therefore need to come out, and if they cannot come out, there is a threat for their life.”

Cappelaere regrets that the convoy will not carry enough supplies for all 200,000 children living in Eastern Ghouta. He says he hopes the humanitarian operation will become a regular occurrence so all of the 400,000 residents, including the children in this besieged territory, can receive life-saving aid.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.