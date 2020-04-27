Syrian Arab Republic/Health cluster Turkey: Health Resources and Service Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) Snapshot (25 April 2020)

Out of total (584) health facilities in the HeRAMS database, 331 HFs functioning, 223 nonfunctioning and 30 with no reports, Out of total functioning health facilities 57% of facilities are in Idleb and 40% in Aleppo; while 11 facilities (3%) health facilities reported are from Northeast (Al-Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, Deir-ez-Zor) governorates. Total functioning facilities increased from by 25 health facilities from March report as below:

Two new hospitals functioning in Harim District in Idleb

Three PHCs in Idleb and five in Aleppo resume working, in addition to two in Northeast Syria

Four mobile clinics in Idleb and six in Aleppo

Three other facilities (Mobile teams, CHW center)