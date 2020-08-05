Syrian Arab Republic: Within Syria COVID-19 Monthly Response Dashboard April - May 2020

Situation Overview

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to climb within Syria throughout June and into July. Between 22 March, when the first case was reported, and 20 July, the Government of Syria announced 522 cases, including 154 recoveries and 29 deaths. More than a third of all recorded cases have occurred in the past two weeks. The humanitarian community within Syria has scaled up its COVID-19 response significantly over the past four months prioritizing containment of the virus through enhancing surveillance and diagnostics capacity and procuring vital medical supplies and equipment; saving lives by supporting clinical readiness; and protecting the delivery of essential healthcare services. Currently the within Syria Operational Response Plan is only one-third funded with a gap of US $133.2 million. At least $10 million is urgently required to expand national and sub-national laboratory capacity to reach a target of 2,000 tests per day, in addition to $6.5 million needed to support case management and $1.1 million needed to procure personal protective equipment vital to keep frontline workers safe from illness.