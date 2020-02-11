Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Winter Assistance (as of December 2019)

With the crisis in its eighth year, the scale, severity, and complexity of needs across Syria remain deep and far-reaching. Over half of thecountry’s population have fled their homes: 5.5 million people have sought refuge in the region and beyond and 6.1 million people areinternally displaced. According to the 2019, HNO 11.7 million people remain in need of humanitarian assistance; an estimated 5 millionpeople face acute humanitarian needs.

NFI and Shelter assistance continues to be essential and life-saving, particularly for those newly displaced or forced to relocate. TheShelter/NFI sector estimates that just over 3 million people/ 600,000 families are in need of assistance this winter. As planned, assistancescaled up for the month of November and will continue through March 2020. In Northwest and Northeast Syria, the price and availability offuel has constituted a significant challenge for partners. Additionally, the devaluation of the Syrian pound has affected household'spurchasing power across Syria.

Winter distributions are ongoing across the country and by the end of December over 1.21M people had been reached. Sector partners areproviding basic NFIs including high-thermal blankets, mattresses and winter clothing kits for both children and adults. While shelterassistance is focusing on replacing damaged or worn out tents in camps or providing basic weatherization items like plastic sheeting.