Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Winter Assistance Post-distribuon monitoring for the 2020/21 response

Highlights across Syria

For the 2020/21 winter response, partners reached 2.8M individuals (almost 90% of the target) between October* 2020 and March 2021. The gap is a result of a funding deficit as only 80% of the funding was secured and the connuously high and unpredictable operaonal costs due to the depreciaon of the Syrian Pound during the me of response.

Most partners distributed the winter response on me, yet delays happened due to late funding and COVID-19 measures, such as lock downs, smaller distribuon sites and social distancing. Menoned by many partners, cash distributed for winter support was oen used to cover other needs, such as food, health care and medicine, and debt payments, oen leaving lile le for winter needs.