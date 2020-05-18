Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Winter Assistance (Post-distribution monitoring for the 2019/20 response)

Highlights across Syria

Partners started their winterization response in September 2019* and continued distributing winter items throughout March 2020. With 2.5 million beneficiaries, partners reached more than 70% of their targets (3.4 million) and almost 90% of their plans (2.8 million). The gap is a result of a funding deficit and increasing operational costs due to high fuel prices and the depreciation of the Syrian Pound in late 2019. Furthermore, partners had to scale back - or even cease - their programming to limit the risk of COVID-19, since early March 2020.