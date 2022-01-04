Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022

Introduction

This is the Whole of Syria (WoS) Shelter and NFI Sector (SNFI) analysis of the Syria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021. The analysis feeds into the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and into the sector's 2022 response planning. The analysis is intended for humanitarian planning only. The dashboard is made in a way to be used interactively. By clicking on a filter or specific point on a map will return the data for the specific selection. Similarly, by clicking on any table of content header, will direct you immediately to the selected chapter.

Sources

Syria MSNA 2021; Syria MSNA 2020; Population data, August 2021; and WoS SNFI 2021/22 winter severity and PiN analysis.

Limitations and biases

Almost all households surveyed live in finished undamaged or slightly damaged apartments or houses. Representative levels on population groups are limited depending on number of responses to certain questions. Particularly for returnees findings should be rather interpreted as trends. Seasonal fluctuation: The MSNA 2021 was conducted in later summer, thus, crucial needs such as winterization might not have been reported as a top priority by households. Access issues predominantly occurred in Idleb when accessing camps.

MSNA 2021 methodology