Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022
Attachments
Introduction
This is the Whole of Syria (WoS) Shelter and NFI Sector (SNFI) analysis of the Syria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021. The analysis feeds into the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and into the sector's 2022 response planning. The analysis is intended for humanitarian planning only. The dashboard is made in a way to be used interactively. By clicking on a filter or specific point on a map will return the data for the specific selection. Similarly, by clicking on any table of content header, will direct you immediately to the selected chapter.
Sources
- Syria MSNA 2021;
- Syria MSNA 2020;
- Population data, August 2021; and
- WoS SNFI 2021/22 winter severity and PiN analysis.
Limitations and biases
- Almost all households surveyed live in finished undamaged or slightly damaged apartments or houses.
- Representative levels on population groups are limited depending on number of responses to certain questions. Particularly for returnees findings should be rather interpreted as trends.
- Seasonal fluctuation: The MSNA 2021 was conducted in later summer, thus, crucial needs such as winterization might not have been reported as a top priority by households.
- Access issues predominantly occurred in Idleb when accessing camps.
MSNA 2021 methodology
- The MSNA is a household assessment that shows needs across Syria and sectors and helps inform evidencebased decision-making.
- Data was collected from 10th August to 20th September 2021.
- A total of 33,171 households were assessed.
- A total of 267 of 270 sub-districts were covered. Sub-districts not covered were Kafr Zeita (Hama governorate), Rabee'a (Lattakia governorate) and Heish (Idleb governorate).
- The data is representative on sub-district level for total population and on district level for population groups (confidence level is 95% nd margin of error is 10%).
- With the exception of the income (in SYP) analysis, all figures are weighted. Weights are based on population group and population density.