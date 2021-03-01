Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter/NFI Sector Humanitarian Needs Overview 2021

Introduction

This is the Whole of Syria Shelter and NFI Sector analysis of the Syria Mul-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2020, feeding into the sector's 2021 response planning and into the 2021 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). The analysis is intended for humanitarian planning only.

Sources

For the analysis the following sources were used:

- Syria MSNA 2020

- Syria MSNA 2019

- Population data, August 2020 (Populaon Task Force)

Limitations and biases