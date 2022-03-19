Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter and NFI Sectors Responses - Winter Assistance Update (as of January 2022)

The Shelter and NFI (SNFI) Sectors estimate that 4.50 million people in Syria are in urgent need of winter assistance (winter 2021/22), which represents an increase of 12 per cent from the winter 2020/21. Towards the end of January 2022, the region experienced excessive snowfall leading to the lowest temperatures witnessed in the winter yet. This triggered multiple emergencies; in particular, the heavy snowfall damaged shelters across the breath of the response area. Partners collectively assisted people of concerns in the furthest reaches of Syria with essential winter NFIs like heating fuel, blankets, and winter clothes to provide warmth and protection from the elements.

The SNFI Sectors aim to target 3.65 million individuals with winter support, based on the need and the estimated capacity of partners to respond. The main targets for assistance are persons residing in camps, collective shelters, and informal settlements in addition to those in areas of high altitude and snowfall. To date, sector partners have secured only 55 per cent of the funding required to meet the intended target, leaving a critical funding gap of USD81.81 million pending. By the end of January, a total of 2.07 million individuals have been reached with winter assistance across Syria. In January, Syria hub, Turkey X-B, and NES partners were able to reach 85,432, 356,340, and 33,149 individuals respectively, with critical life-saving winter NFI assistance.