Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter and NFI Sectors Responses - Winter Assistance Update (as of November 2021)

The Shelter and NFI (SNFI) Sectors estimate that 4.50 million people in Syria are in urgent need of winter assistance. This number represents an increase of 12 per cent from 2020 as protracted displacement, fluctuating currency, limited job opportunities, and COVID-19, have further exposed the most vulnerable. Access to NFIs is lifesaving, particularly during winter when vulnerable families have insufficient access to basic items such as heating fuel, blankets, and winter clothes to provide warmth and protect from the elements. According to the MSNA 2021, 95 per cent of families report diminished access to NFI’s with unaffordability being the main constraint.

The SNFI Sectors aim to target 3.55 million individuals with winter support, based on the need and the estimated capacity of partners to respond. The main targets for assistance are persons residing in camps, collective shelters, and informal settlements in addition to those in areas of high altitude and snowfall. To maximize reach, the sectors continue to encourage utilization of a variety of response mechanisms including cash support, vouchers, and in-kind distributions. To date, sector partners have secured only 53 per cent of the funding required to meet this important target, leaving a critical funding gap of USD85.30 million pending. As of now, a total of 0.76 million individuals have been reached with winter assistance across Syria.