Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Shelter and NFI Sector Humanitarian Needs Overview 2022

Introduction

This is the Whole of Syria (WoS) Shelter and NFI Sector (SNFI) analysis of the Syria Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) 2021. The analysis feeds into the 2022 Syria Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and into the sector's 2022 response planning. The analysis is intended for humanitarian planning only.

The dashboard is made in a way to be used interactively. By clicking on a filter or specific point on a map will return the data for the specific selection. Similarly, by clicking on any table of content header, will direct you immediately to the selected chapter