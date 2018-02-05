Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Protection Sector response snapshot for 2017 (as of 31 December)
From January to December 2017, the Protection sector conducted 7.3M interventions in 1,975 communities in 238 out of 272 sub-districts in Syria through one or more of its prevention/risk mitigation, response or capacity building activities. These protection interventions include awareness raising, risk education, individual and group psychosocial support, protection monitoring, case management, referrals to other services, material/cash assistance, capacity building of humanitarian partners and frontline responders and others. Many of the interventions are done through community centres, schools, child friendly/ women safe spaces or using outreach volunteers.